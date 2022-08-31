NewsWorld
SHEHBAZ SHARIF

'InshaAllah, people of Pakistan will...': Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for concern over massive floods

Floods in Pakistan have caused widespread havoc and have also killed over 1,100 people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday (August 31, 2022) thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his concern over the devastating floods and said that his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity. 

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sharif wrote, "I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities."

Prime Minister Modi on Monday had expressed that he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Floods, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains, have caused widespread havoc in various parts of Pakistan. It has also killed over 1,100 people and displaced around 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

Grappling with unprecedented floods, the cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster.

ALSO READ | Why Pakistan needs India's help to recover from floods

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to the flood-hit country next week for a solidarity visit and also to see how the UN is working to support the government's efforts to provide assistance to millions of people impacted by the unprecedented floods.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media