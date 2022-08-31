New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday (August 31, 2022) thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his concern over the devastating floods and said that his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sharif wrote, "I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities."

I thank PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Modi on Monday had expressed that he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Floods, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains, have caused widespread havoc in various parts of Pakistan. It has also killed over 1,100 people and displaced around 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

Grappling with unprecedented floods, the cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster.

ALSO READ | Why Pakistan needs India's help to recover from floods

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to the flood-hit country next week for a solidarity visit and also to see how the UN is working to support the government's efforts to provide assistance to millions of people impacted by the unprecedented floods.