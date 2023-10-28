Israel Defies UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza, Vows To Wipe Out Hamas

New Delhi: Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, said that Israel would not heed the United Nations General Assembly’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza. He said that Israel’s goal was to eliminate Hamas as the world did with the Nazis and ISIS. He made this statement on X, after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Friday, urging an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

UN Resolution Gets Mixed Support

The resolution, which was drafted by Jordan, received 120 votes in favour, 14 votes against and 45 abstentions. Among the countries that abstained were Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece. The resolution was adopted during the UN General Assembly’s emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine crisis. The resolution also demanded “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” access for aid and protection for civilians in Gaza. The resolution, however, did not mention the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October, which triggered the Israeli offensive. The resolution was supported by 40 countries, including Russia, UAE, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Israel’s Envoy Slams UN

Meanwhile, Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, slammed the UN and its resolution in his speech at the emergency session. He said that the UN had no regard for the truth and that it preferred to side with Nazi terrorists rather than with Israel. He said that anyone who wanted to prevent violence should not vote for resolutions that protect terrorists. He said that the only way to end the war was for Hamas to surrender and release all hostages. He called it a dark day for the UN and for humanity.

Erdan also defended Israel’s right to self-defense and said that Israel would continue to fight Hamas until it destroyed its terror capabilities and brought home the hostages. He said that Israel had suffered the “largest massacre of Jews” since the Holocaust and that it had no choice but to eradicate Hamas. He criticized the resolution for not naming Hamas and for ignoring its war crimes.

He said that it was the duty of the UN to call out murderous terrorists by name and not hide them behind empty words. He questioned the true motive behind the resolution and whether it was meant to bring a solution or to tie Israel’s hands from defending itself.