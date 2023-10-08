Israel Launches All Out Offensive Against Hamas, After Air Force Jets, Now Tanks Moving Towards Gaza

Israel has launched an all-out war against Hamas militants operating from Gaza. After launching 'Operation Iron Swords' and deploying its Air Force to demolish Hamas sites, Israel is now preparing for massive ground operations in the Gaza strip. The latest visuals showed several tanks moving towards Gaza. Hamas militants yesterday launched a surprise terror attack in Israel killing over 300 people, injuring around 1600 and taking hostage hundreds of Israelis. The terrorists showed no mercy as they opened fire on women, children and elderly in key Israeli cities.

In response, Israel launched a counter-offensive attack in which over 200 Hamas militants and their supporters were killed. "IAF fighter jets attacked earlier today two operational infrastructures that were located in mosques and were used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terror against the State of Israel....Over the past hours, seven terrorists were identified in the area of Zikim Beach in Israeli territory. In response, IDF naval soldiers and IAF targeted the terrorists and prevented infiltration into residential areas," said Israel Air Force.

The IAF said that its fighter jets struck three operational command centers, used by the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out terrorism against Israel from the Gaza Strip and destroyed them.

IDF: "Swords of Iron"



IDF naval forces thwarted dozens of terrorists in the southern maritime area and along the coastline



Earlier this morning, IDF naval forces conducted a naval pursuit and targeted dozens of terrorists after they attempted to infiltrate into Israeli

Israel has made it clear that this attack is similar to 9/11 attack in the US and it has the right to defend itself. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that if the militants harm abducted people, it will pay a heavy price for this. He also urged civilians to vacate Gaza saying that the Israel Defence Force will operate at full force and turn the militant hideouts into rubble.

"This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war. We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all of us. Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy that murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds, an enemy that abducts the elderly, children and young women, that slaughters and massacres our citizens, including children, who simply went out to enjoy the holiday," said Netanyahu.

RIGHT NOW: Barzilai Medical Center—in southern Israel—was targeted by Hamas rocket fire.



Hours before the strike, Dr. Chezy Levy, the Director of the medical center, and his staff moved patients to safety.



This is indiscriminate fire against civilians. The IDF will not stand

He termed the attack as unprecedented and vowed to see it does not happen again. "The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: 'Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan'," said Netanyahu.

The Israeli PM further said, "All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble. I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere. At this hour, the IDF is clearing the terrorists out of the last communities. They are going community by community, house by house, and are restoring our control."

This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war.



We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all

Netanyahu further extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "We are all praying for the well-being of the wounded and all those who are being held hostage. I say to Hamas: You are responsible for their well-being. Israel will settle accounts with anyone who harms one hair on their heads," he said.

He said that this war will take time and will be difficult. "Challenging days are ahead of us. However, I can promise one thing: With the help of G-d, the forces that we all have in common and our faith in the Eternal One of Israel, we will win," said Netanyahu.

Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/zEWSwHIPSj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have extended their support to Israel. On the other hand, Palestinians celebrated the attack on Israel and came out with the country's flag in Iran and some parts of the United Kingdom expressing their joy over the terrorist attack.