Jerusalem/ Tel Aviv: In a clear and uncompromising stance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a dire warning to Hamas, affirming that each member of the Palestinian militant group is considered "a dead man." This declaration comes in the wake of a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday, prompting Israel to express its firm intent to "destroy" the group.

"Hamas is Daesh (Islamic State group), and we will crush and destroy them, just as the world has dealt with Daesh," stated Netanyahu in a televised address, accompanied by his war cabinet. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized, "We will wipe Hamas off the face of the earth."

Israel Forms Unity Government As War Escalates

As the conflict intensifies, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and a key opposition figure, Benny Gantz, have struck a deal to establish a war-time unity government. This collaborative effort aims to oversee operations against Hamas amidst escalating violence, which has tragically claimed over 2,200 lives.

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party and a former Defence Minister and Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), announced a joint statement with Netanyahu. They plan to create a five-member "war-management" Cabinet, including Netanyahu, current Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, two other top officials as "observers," and Gantz himself as members.

This united government is committed to focusing solely on matters connected to the ongoing conflict, refraining from passing any unrelated legislation or decisions for the duration of the fighting. While the main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, was invited to join, his response remains pending.

Unexpected Unity Amidst Divisions

The move towards a unity government garnered support from unexpected corners of Israeli politics, uniting previously divided factions. The initiative, seen as crucial in rallying efforts to combat Hamas, was met with approval from influential figures across the spectrum.

Right-wing extremist leader National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, once hesitant about a unity coalition, now embraces unity, emphasizing the need to secure victory. Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Economy Minister Nir Barkat also voiced their support, emphasizing the critical necessity of a united front during this challenging time.

Israel's Unified Stand Against Hamas

Israel, having mobilized an unprecedented number of reservists, is steadfast in its commitment to a forceful offensive against Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip. This resolve comes after Hamas breached the border fence and launched a multi-pronged assault on Israel.

As the conflict enters its fifth day, casualties continue to mount on both sides, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. Hamas' actions have led to an estimated 150 Israelis held hostage, while Israel responds with an intensified blockade, halting vital supplies to Gaza.

The Humanitarian Concern

Gaza, heavily reliant on Israel for basic necessities, faces profound repercussions as Israel curtails the entry of crucial provisions. The blockade, coupled with past restrictions, exacerbates the already challenging conditions for the densely populated region.

Since Hamas seized power in 2007, Israel has imposed varying levels of blockade on Gaza, significantly impacting the livelihoods and well-being of its inhabitants. The current escalation only deepens these concerns, underlining the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.