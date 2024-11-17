Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821444https://zeenews.india.com/world/japan-to-strengthen-crime-prevention-measures-against-illegal-part-time-jobs-2821444.html
NewsWorld
JAPAN

Japan To Strengthen Crime Prevention Measures Against Illegal Part-Time Jobs

Japan plans enhanced crime measures against "dark part-time jobs," targeting illegal recruitment for crimes like fraud and theft.

|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 10:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Japan To Strengthen Crime Prevention Measures Against Illegal Part-Time Jobs Representative Image (Freepik)

The Japanese government was mulling over enhanced crime prevention measures against "dark part-time jobs", a growing social issue, local media reported on Sunday.

New measures could include subsidies for high-security residential installations and financial support for community groups conducting patrols.

The government will also seek to strengthen cyber patrols to monitor and address online recruitment of illegal activities, collaborate with job sites and social media platforms to remove illegal recruitment posts based on requests from investigative authorities, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

The move will be finalised in the coming week, aiming to ensure public safety and address the rising concern over illegal part-time job-related crimes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Dark part-time jobs" refer to illegal employment schemes in Japan, often involving individuals recruited to participate in criminal activities, such as fraud, theft and even violence.

Recruiters often promise quick and easy money, targeting individuals who may be in financial distress, socially isolated, or unaware of legal implications.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK