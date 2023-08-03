Justin Trudeau Divorce: Canadian PM Follows Father's Path, Becomes Second PM To Divorce While In Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a significant announcement, revealing that he and his wife, Sophie, are heading for divorce after being married for 18 years. The decision to end their long-standing marriage marks Trudeau as the second Canadian Prime Minister to go through a divorce while holding the office. Interestingly, his father, Pierre Trudeau, also underwent a divorce with his wife Margaret during his tenure as Prime Minister in 1984, following their separation in 1979. This news comes as a surprise to many, considering that Trudeau and Sophie were widely adored both in Canada and internationally. The couple has three children together, and they have stated their commitment to co-parenting after the separation.

Trudeau and Sophie's Decision to Divorce:

In an official statement released by the Prime Minister's office, it was confirmed that Justin Trudeau and Sophie have mutually decided to end their 18-year marriage. The decision followed extensive discussions and careful consideration of the complex issues involved. They emphasized their commitment to ensuring the well-being of their children and pledged to raise them together like an organized family despite the divorce.



Trudeau's Personal Life:

Trudeau and Sophie tied the knot in 2005, and their union resulted in three children - Xavier, aged 15, Ella-Grace, aged 14, and Hadrien, aged 9. Even though they are parting ways as a couple, they have chosen to remain united in their responsibility as parents. As a show of their commitment to their children, the entire family is planning to go on vacation together in the coming week. Sophie Trudeau's late brother had a girlfriend who tragically passed away in an accident, and during that difficult period, Justin and Sophie found solace in each other, leading to their eventual marriage.