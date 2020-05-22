Live Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Saudi Arabia moon sighting

Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes and others gripped by economic concerns during what is usually a festive time of shopping and celebration.

The three-day Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims. People usually celebrate by travelling, visiting family and gathering for lavish meals, all of which will be largely prohibited as authorities try to prevent new virus outbreaks.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Date, India timings for moon sighting and Eid celebrations

The holiday will begin on May 23 or 24, depending on the sighting of the new moon, and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan will come to an end. Muslims in Gulf countries have been observing fast since April 24, after the Ramadan moon was sighted on April 23. Friday is the 29th day of Ramadan in the region.

According to a report in the Gulf News, the UAE government has set up a moon-sighting committee. The committee will hold a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of UAE's Justice Minister in the evening.

Meanwhile, Saudi Gazette reported that astronomers at the observatory of Majmaah University near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Thursday confirmed that the crescent moon of Shawwal is unlikely to be sighted on Friday, Ramadan 29.

"According to the scientific calculations that were published on the astronomical observatory site that sun will set at 6.39 pm at 293 degrees, and the moon will set at 6.26 pm Friday, Ramadan 29, and this means the moon will set 13 minutes before the sunset," observatory sources were cited as saying in the report.

Here are the live updates on moon sighting:

- According to the Astronomy Centre, Indonesia and Malaysia officially confirm Sunday (May 24) as first day of Eid.

- Saudi Arabia Supreme Court directs Muslims throughout the country to report the sighting of the crescent moon. "Whoever sights the moon with naked eyes or through binoculars, report to the nearest court and register testimony, or report to an authority of a region’s centre in the area."

- Shawwal moon not sighted in Turkey on Friday after which the country announces May 24 as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

- Kerala Hilal Committee will soon take the final call on moon sighting which will further decide the date of Eid 2020 festival. If the crescent moon remains invisible today, then Muslims will celebrate Eid on May 24.

- The Council said that the new moon of the month of Shawwal will set before sunset on Friday, May 22, which is Ramadan 29. It said the council consulted members of the Australian Fatwa Council and also inquired to the local and global observatories about the moon timings.

- The Australian National Imams Council said that although the Muslim devotees could not visit mosques during the holy month of Ramadan in view od COVID-19, Allah (God) did not deprive them of worshipping Him. "It has been by Allah's grace that our homes have transformed into mosques, full of the remembrance of Allah, supplication to him and the recitation of the Holy Quran. We thank Allah SWT for granting us the opportunity to worship Him throughout the month of Ramadan," the council said.

- Australian National Imams Council announced that Saturday (May 23) would be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and Sunday (May 24) the first day of Shawwal, as well as Eid Al Fitr.

- Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 24 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore as the moon was not sighted today.

- Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, after the end of 29 or 30 days of Ramadan (also spelt as Ramzan). Since the Islamic calendar follows the moon, the months depend on its sighting.

- Fasting in Arab countries begins one day before in India, except in the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka where the moon can be sighted one day before the rest of the country.

- While Ramadan began on April 24 in Arab countries, Muslims in most parts of India have been observing the fast since April 25.

- Indians will try to spot the moon on Saturday and if sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday. Otherwise Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on Monday, May 25 after fasting of days.