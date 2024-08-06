Bangladesh Unrest LIVE: Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Paves Way for Interim Govt
Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and arrived in India on Monday evening amid escalating protests.
Bangladesh's Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina left the country following over a month of intense protests. The military announced plans to establish an interim government. Since early July, Hasina had attempted to quell widespread protests against her administration. However, after severe unrest on Sunday, which resulted in nearly 100 fatalities, she left the country. The protests, initially sparked by discontent over preferential job quotas, escalated into a movement demanding her resignation, leading to hundreds of deaths.
Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and arrived in India on Monday evening amid escalating protests. She met with India's national security advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad to discuss the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans.
The army chief and president of Bangladesh are collaborating to set up an interim government to address the deadly protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the formation of an interim government after dissolving parliament and ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Bangladesh Unrest Live: 24 Burnt Alive In Awami League Leaders's Hotel
At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were tragically burnt alive in a starred hotel in Bangladesh. The hotel is owned by a leader of the Awami League party. This horrific incident occurred after Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country. Local journalists and hospital sources confirmed the news on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Interim Government Soon To be Announced
Officials said a full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday. The president's move to dissolve the parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections.
Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government.
"The President dissolved the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) under an executive order," a Bangabhaban (presidential palace) spokesman told PTI.
"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," said a statement issued by the president's office.
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Dhaka Court Grants Bail To Large number Of BNP And Jamaat activists
A Dhaka court has granted bail to over 1,000 leaders and activists from the BNP and Jamaat, including BNP Standing Committee member and former minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury. The case involves allegations of sabotage related to the quota reform movement, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Death Toll Reaches 440 Amid Protests
The death toll from the ongoing anti-government protests in Bangladesh has surged to 440, with an additional 100 fatalities reported since the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to a report by PTI.
Bangladesh Unrest LIVE: 'Bulk Of Indian Students Returned To India', Informs S Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha
"There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in the month of July," Jaishankar told the Upper House.
Bangladesh Unrest LIVE: 'Government Is Closely Monitoring The Situation': S.Jaishankar
India is closely monitoring the situation concerning minorities in Bangladesh, maintaining "close and continuous" communication with the Indian community through its diplomatic missions, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He noted that there are approximately 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, including about 9,000 students. However, the majority of these students had already returned to India by July, Jaishankar stated.