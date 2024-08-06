Bangladesh Unrest Live: Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Paves Way for Interim Govt

Bangladesh's Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina left the country following over a month of intense protests. The military announced plans to establish an interim government. Since early July, Hasina had attempted to quell widespread protests against her administration. However, after severe unrest on Sunday, which resulted in nearly 100 fatalities, she left the country. The protests, initially sparked by discontent over preferential job quotas, escalated into a movement demanding her resignation, leading to hundreds of deaths.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and arrived in India on Monday evening amid escalating protests. She met with India's national security advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad to discuss the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans.

The army chief and president of Bangladesh are collaborating to set up an interim government to address the deadly protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the formation of an interim government after dissolving parliament and ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.