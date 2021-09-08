हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Afghanistan LIVE updates: Taliban names designated terrorists in new govt, says 'will uphold Sharia law'

Afghanistan LIVE updates: The Taliban on Tuesday announced the new government in Afghanistan among whom at least five appointed members are on the UN-designated list of terrorists. Mullah Hassan Akhund will be the head of Afghanistan’s new government while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been named his deputy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - 07:59
Comments |
PTI file photo

New Delhi: The Taliban on Tuesday announced the new government in Afghanistan naming some of the world’s most wanted terrorists among their ranks. The Taliban named Mullah Hassan Akhund, an associate of the movement’s late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of Afghanistan’s new government while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement’s political office, has been named his deputy.  At least five of the newly appointed members are on the UN-designated list of terrorists. 

Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliban and the second emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a statement released in English said: "I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country."

On the other hand, protests erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday with at least 70 people, mostly women, rallying outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement. While, a crowd gathered in Kabul for an anti-Pakistan rally, the Taliban resorted to firing gun shots into the air to disperse the protesters. 

Meanwhile, US President Joe on Tuesday told reporters that China has a "real problem" with the Taliban. "China has a real problem with the Taliban. They try to work out some of that with the Taliban, I am sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on Afghanistan:

8 September 2021, 07:40 AM

Supreme Leader (Amir ul Muminin) Hibatullah Akhundzada via press statement assured that it will provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modern sciences to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia.

Taliban will work for the freedom, functioning and improvement of the media quality. "We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred precepts of Islam, the national interests of the country and impartiality in our broadcasts," the statement read.

8 September 2021, 07:39 AM

The Taliban's statement on Behalf of Hibatullah Akhundzada said, "New Taliban Regime will be committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and the country's national values." 

It said that the Taliban will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam.

Must Watch

PT5M28S

DNA: New rules for girls in schools, colleges during Taliban govt