Afghanistan LIVE updates: Taliban names designated terrorists in new govt, says 'will uphold Sharia law'

8 September 2021, 07:40 AM
Supreme Leader (Amir ul Muminin) Hibatullah Akhundzada via press statement assured that it will provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modern sciences to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia.
Taliban will work for the freedom, functioning and improvement of the media quality. "We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred precepts of Islam, the national interests of the country and impartiality in our broadcasts," the statement read.
8 September 2021, 07:39 AM
The Taliban's statement on Behalf of Hibatullah Akhundzada said, "New Taliban Regime will be committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and the country's national values."
It said that the Taliban will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam.