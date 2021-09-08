Afghanistan LIVE updates: Taliban names designated terrorists in new govt, says 'will uphold Sharia law'

New Delhi: The Taliban on Tuesday announced the new government in Afghanistan naming some of the world’s most wanted terrorists among their ranks. The Taliban named Mullah Hassan Akhund, an associate of the movement’s late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of Afghanistan’s new government while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement’s political office, has been named his deputy. At least five of the newly appointed members are on the UN-designated list of terrorists.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliban and the second emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a statement released in English said: "I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country."

On the other hand, protests erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday with at least 70 people, mostly women, rallying outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement. While, a crowd gathered in Kabul for an anti-Pakistan rally, the Taliban resorted to firing gun shots into the air to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, US President Joe on Tuesday told reporters that China has a "real problem" with the Taliban. "China has a real problem with the Taliban. They try to work out some of that with the Taliban, I am sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran," Biden told reporters at the White House.

