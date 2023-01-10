topStoriesenglish
PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CRISIS

LIVE Updates | Pakistan Economic Crisis Today: Prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported

Crisis in Pakistan Economy Getting Worse LIVE Updates: Pakistan is reeling under a massive economic crisis, which has forced the government to shut down shops and wedding halls to save fuel and electricity. The crisis appears to be deepening as citizens were seen fighting for flour in Lahore.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
  • Wheat shortage has caused panic in many areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
  • Pakistan is facing its worst crisis regarding the Flour Crisis.
  • Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits with very high inflation, dangerously low foreign exchange reserves.

LIVE Updates | Pakistan Economic Crisis Today: Prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported
Pakistan crisis: The acute shortage of wheat has been a cause of the recent crisis in Pakistan. India's neighbour has been facing one of its worst-ever flour crises amid shortage of wheat. The prices of wheat flour, which is one of the key constituents of the staple diet of people in Pakistan, have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis. In Karachi, flour is being sold for Rs 140/kg-160/kg. Meanwhile, in Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 and a 20kg bag at Rs 2,800. According to the reports, Pakistan's weekly inflation witnesses 30 percent rise compared to last year amid a rise in the prices of food and a couple of fuel items.

10 January 2023
14:37 PM

Pakistan food crisis: Prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported

Pakistan is facing its worst ever flour crisis with parts of the country reporting shortage of wheat and stampedes reported from several areas in Khyber Panhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Tens of thousands spend hours daily to get the subsidized bags of flour that are already short in supply in the market, according to a report in the The Express Tribune.

