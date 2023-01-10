LIVE Updates | Pakistan Economic Crisis Today: Prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported

Pakistan crisis: The acute shortage of wheat has been a cause of the recent crisis in Pakistan. India's neighbour has been facing one of its worst-ever flour crises amid shortage of wheat. The prices of wheat flour, which is one of the key constituents of the staple diet of people in Pakistan, have skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis. In Karachi, flour is being sold for Rs 140/kg-160/kg. Meanwhile, in Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 and a 20kg bag at Rs 2,800. According to the reports, Pakistan's weekly inflation witnesses 30 percent rise compared to last year amid a rise in the prices of food and a couple of fuel items.