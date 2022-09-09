Queen Elizabeth II Death Funeral Live Updates: Condolences pour in from across globe, King Charles III is new monarch

Queen Elizabeth II Death: Britain's longest serving moarch, Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8 after being on te throne for 70 years. The death of the 96-year-old sovereig brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state. Her family had been gathering at her Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The King and the Queen Consort (Charles and Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow (Friday)," the statement said. The monarch has been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Truss in Scotland earlier this week. Elizabeth II became Queen on the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952. She held her coronation at Westminster Abbey the following year. Her reign of 70 years was seven years longer than that of Queen Victoria.

