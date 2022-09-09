Queen Elizabeth II Death Funeral Live Updates: Condolences pour in from across globe, King Charles III is new monarch
Queen Elizabeth II Death Latest News LIVE: Elizabeth II became Queen on the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952. Her reign of 70 years was seven years longer than that of Queen Victoria. She died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where the Queen's favourite summer home is situated.
- The monarch has been suffering from age-related mobility issues
- Queen Elizabeth II had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Truss in Scotland earlier this week
- Her family had been gathering at her Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday (September 8)
Queen Elizabeth II Death: Britain's longest serving moarch, Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8 after being on te throne for 70 years. The death of the 96-year-old sovereig brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The King and the Queen Consort (Charles and Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow (Friday)," the statement said. She held her coronation at Westminster Abbey the following year.
New monarch and son King Charles III mourns Queens death
Queen Elizabeth II death updates: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," the new king, Charles III shared in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," Charles wrote.
Britain has a new monarch
Queen Elizabet II death: Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, royal officials has said.
Queen Elizabeth II death: US President Biden pays his respects
US President Joe Biden and the First Lady drove down to the British Embassy in Washington to sign the condolence book and pay their respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. "We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady, I'm so delighted I got to meet her," Biden said on Thursday as he walked over to the embassy staff.
Rock on which modern Britain was built: UK's new PM Truss pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Elizabeth II death updates: Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss has paid tribute to the Queen as the rock on which modern Britain was built, soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland. Describing her as a personal inspiration, Truss praised her devotion to duty as an example to all and recalled her own first and last meeting as Prime Minister. "Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th Prime Minister. Throughout her life, she has visited more than 100 countries and she has touched the lives of millions around the world," she said.
Queen Elizabeth II death: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing her condolences, said that an era came to an end as the Queen who was the longest reigning British monarch passed away."I express my condolences to the British Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode," Banerjee tweeted.Earlier
Queen Elizabeth II death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remebers her Majesty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership"."I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.Congress
