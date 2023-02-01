topStoriesenglish2568508
NewsWorld
PHILLIPINES EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines

An updated report said the earthquake hit at a depth of 27 km, about 12 km northeast of New Bataan town.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines

Manila: The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology revised the magnitude of an earthquake down to 6, which rattled the southern Philippines on Wednesday. The Institute first reported the magnitude of the quake as 6.1. It said the quake, which occurred at 6:44 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 11 km, about 14 km northeast of New Bataan town in Davao De Oro province, Xinhua news agency reported.

An updated report said the earthquake hit at a depth of 27 km, about 12 km northeast of New Bataan town. The institute said that the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage. There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

The institute said that the quake was also felt strongly in Davao City and many areas in Mindanao, the Philippines` second-largest island. The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires