Mars Perseverance rover takes first ever selfie with Ingenuity helicopter

Mars rover took first ever bot selfie with Ingenuity on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) on 46th Martian day. The Mars helicopter is seen about 4 meters away form Perseverance in this image.

Perseverance captured this image by WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering), part of the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument, located at the end of the rover’s robotic arm.

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover posted this image on twitter with a caption which read, "Two bots one selfie. Greetings from Jezero Crater,where I've taken my first selfie of the mission. I'm also watching the #MarsHelicopter Ingenuity as it gets ready for its first flight in a few days. Daring mighty things indeed."

It is worth noting that Ingenuity along with Perseverance touched down on the surface of Mars just two days ago and is expected to have its first flight on April 11th.

