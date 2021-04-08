हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

Mars Perseverance rover takes first ever selfie with Ingenuity helicopter

Perseverance rover took a selfie with Ingenuity drone using WATSON.

Mars Perseverance rover takes first ever selfie with Ingenuity helicopter
(Credits: NASA)

Mars rover took first ever bot selfie with Ingenuity on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) on 46th Martian day. The Mars helicopter is seen about 4 meters away form Perseverance in this image.

Perseverance captured this image by WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering), part of the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument, located at the end of the rover’s robotic arm.
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover posted this image on twitter with a caption which read, "Two bots one selfie. Greetings from Jezero Crater,where I've taken my first selfie of the mission. I'm also watching the #MarsHelicopter Ingenuity as it gets ready for its first flight in a few  days. Daring mighty things indeed."

It is worth noting that Ingenuity along with Perseverance touched down on the surface of Mars just two days ago and  is expected to have its first flight on April 11th.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASAMarsHeliocpter Perseverance roversherlocPerseverance rover
Next
Story

New Zealand bars entry of travellers from India till April 28 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT4M37S

Breaking News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took second dose of Coronavirus vaccine