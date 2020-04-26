Meet Kim Yo Jong, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s sister and likely successor

As suspense continues to get intense over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health, Kim Yo Jong - the reclusive leader's sister and closest aide - has grabbed the headlines and she is seen by many as possible successor to Kim in the communist nation.

Yo Yong rocketed to international attention during the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Just like other members of her family Yo Jong too is a somewhat mysterious figure, with basic details like her exact age not known to anyone.

She is a favorite of her late father Kim Jong Il. Yo Yong has completed her schooing from Switzerland, reported Washington Post. The report added that she also took ballet lessons in Switzerland before returning to North Korea in the early 2000s.

Yo Yong is nicknamed the “Ivanka Trump of North Korea,” and she had said last month that her brother and US President Trump had “special and firm personal relations,” despite the conflict between Pyongyang and Washington over the latter’s nuclear weapons.

Guardian reported that Yo Yong is responsible for pushing North Korean propaganda and protecting the reputation of North Korean leader Kim. She recently lashed out at South Korea calling it a “frightened dog barking” after Seoul raised objections to a live-fire military demonstration by North Korea.

Earlier in April, Yo Yong was named an alternate member of the North Korean politburo. “She is smart, calculating, and who knows how much power she has been able to build working in the shadows?” North Korean expert Bruce Bennett told the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, a special train possibly belonging to reclusive North Korean leader, ruler, Kim Jong-un, has been spotted at a resort town, claimed a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid reorts that Kim is 'unwell'.

The monitoring project, 38 North, said in that the train was parked at the “leadership station” in Wonsan on April 21, reported Guardian. It is to be noted that the 'leadership station' is reserved for the use of Kim and his close family members,

“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” the report said.