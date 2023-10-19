trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677397
Meet Rashida Tlaib: Top US Leader Who Has Accused Joe Biden Of Funding Israel War; Know Her Profile, Position In US Congress

Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American made history in 2008 by becoming the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Image credit: tlaib.house.gov

New Delhi: Rashida Tlaib, a United States lawmaker, made a significant statement on Wednesday. She accused President Joe Biden's administration of financially supporting the conflict between Israel and Palestine during a pro-Palestine rally on Capitol Hill. Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in the US Congress, referred to the funding as a "genocide" against Palestinians.

Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, was born and raised in Detroit as the eldest of 14 siblings. She attended Detroit Public Schools and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Wayne State University. She also pursued a legal education at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

In 2008, Rashida made history by becoming the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature. She was elected to represent the 6th House District in Detroit in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Currently, Rashida Tlaib serves as a Congresswoman for Michigan's 12th Congressional District, encompassing Detroit, Dearborn, Southfield, and various surrounding communities. Before her political career, she worked as an attorney, social worker, and community organizer at multiple nonprofit organizations, where she advocated for improved access to human services, education, and civil rights.

Rashida Tlaib has received several awards and recognitions throughout her career, including the Role Model award from Alternatives for Girls, the Women of Wayne Headliners award, the United Community Housing Coalition's Maryann Mahaffey Award, Zeta Phi Beta's Woman of the Year award, the Hero of the Year award from Immigrants' List, and being named one of Crain's Detroit Business "Women to Watch."

