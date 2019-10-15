Mexico: 14 policemen killed after being ambushed in Michoacan

Michoacan: Fourteen policemen were killed after being ambushed by 'alleged groups of armed people' in the municipality of Aguililla.

Sputnik quoted Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection as saying, "14 police officers were killed after being ambushed by alleged groups of armed people in the municipality of Aguililla, according to the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection."

Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection has said in a statement that it is devoting all its resources to find the perpetrators of the attack. "We are in communication with and making available to the state government all our human and technological resources to find the aggressors and bring them to justice," the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection was quoted as saying.

Governor of Michoacan Silvano Aureoles Conejo said that 'there will be no impunity' for this aggression, where police officers and state troops were killed.

However, he declined to specify the death toll 'until the State Attorney General's Office issues the respective information".