ISRAEL-HAMAS ATTACK

Mohammed Deif: He Defeated Mossad 7 Times; Know The Mastermind Behind Hamas' Biggest Terror Attack On Israel

Israel believes that the Hamas attack was carried out at the behest of Mohammed Deif. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, at least 900 Israelis have been killed so far while over 2,616 were injured. On the other hand, Hamas has taken 100 to 150 people hostage including Israeli army officers. Over 700 people including Hamas militants have also been killed in Gaza due to Israel's counterattack. Israel believes that Mohammad Deif is the mastermind behind carrying out this biggest terror attack on Israel. Israel has termed Mohammed Deif the new Osama bin Laden.

Israel believes that the Hamas attack was carried out at the behest of Mohammed Deif. It is said that Israel's intelligence agency Mossad tried seven times to kill 58-year-old Mohammed Deif but failed every time. Mossad has been searching for Mohammad Deif for many decades but every time he escapes from Mossad's net. According to reports, Mohammad Deif always remains wheelchair-bound and lives in the network of underground tunnels built in Gaza. Because of these tunnels, Mohammad Deif escapes from the hands of Mossad every time.

Mohammad Deif has also played a big role in building these tunnels. He keeps changing his location every night and never stays in one place. Israel has only one photograph of him. Mohammad Deif was born in a refugee camp. He also changed his name to 'Deif' which means 'guest' in Arabic.

Mohammad Deif was born in Gaza in the year 1965. His father's name was Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al Masri. Mohammed Deif is the commander of the Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. He often sends his recorded messages to Hamas fighters calling for the killing of Israeli people. Mohammed Deif has appealed to his fans in other countries of the world to join Hamas. Due to this, there is a danger of citizens of many countries getting involved in violence. 

