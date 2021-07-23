More than 100 civilians reportedly killed in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan

A group of gunmen reportedly killed "over 100 civilians" in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, TOLO News reported on Thursday citing sources.The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the report, blaming the Taliban for the "murder of civilians."

"The brutal terrorists on the order of their Punjabi bosses (Pakistan) ambushed the homes of the innocent Afghans in certain areas of Spin Boldak, looted the homes and martyred 100 innocent people," said Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. "This unveils the real face of the cruel enemy," added Stanekzai.

Last week, the Taliban had seized Spin Boldak and rampaged through it. In video footage released by France 24, scores of Taliban members were seen rampaging through the town, looting homes and seizing vehicles of government officials who had fled the area.They were seen roaming on motorbikes through the bazaar and looting the area that provides direct access to Pakistan`s Balochistan province. They also raised the flags of the Taliban in one of the houses.

A member of Kandahar's provincial council said that unidentified gunmen took his two sons out of the house a day before Eid and then killed them.Fida Mohammad Afghan, who is a resident of Spin Boldak, said that his sons were not associated with any military group. "They say that they were not associated with the movement (Taliban), but whoever they are, they must be apprehended and they must be brought to justice," said Afghan, as quoted by TOLO News. The dead bodies of several civilians are still lying on the ground in Spin Boldak, according to the Afghan security agencies. Meanwhile, the Taliban have denied any involvement in the killing of civilians.

