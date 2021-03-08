NASA posts stunning picture of big, beautiful blue galaxy, shares interesting facts

New Delhi: NASA posted a beautiful picture of the galaxy named NGC 2336 from it’s Hubble telescope on Monday (March 8). The galaxy was discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel.

NASA captioned their post, “Check out NGC 2336, a galaxy about 100 million light-years away. Discovered in 1876, by astronomer William Tempel, the image captured by @NASAHubble shows the sheer size and beauty of this majestic galaxy.”

Along with the image of the amazing 'big, beautiful’ blue galaxy, NASA also shared some fun facts and information about it. The NGC 2336 is around 100 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis (the Giraffe).

The barred spiral galaxy stretches an immense 200,000 light-years across and was discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel, using a 0.28 meter (11 inch) telescope.

NASA shared that this gorgeous galaxy's spiral arms glitter with young stars, visible in their bright blue light. In contrast, the redder central part of the galaxy is dominated by older stars.

