हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

NASA posts stunning picture of big, beautiful blue galaxy, shares interesting facts

The barred spiral galaxy stretches an immense 200,000 light-years across and was discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel.

NASA posts stunning picture of big, beautiful blue galaxy, shares interesting facts
Picture credit: Twitter/ NASA

New Delhi: NASA posted a beautiful picture of the galaxy named NGC 2336 from it’s Hubble telescope on Monday (March 8). The galaxy was discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel.

NASA captioned their post, “Check out NGC 2336, a galaxy about 100 million light-years away. Discovered in 1876, by astronomer William Tempel, the image captured by @NASAHubble shows the sheer size and beauty of this majestic galaxy.”

Along with the image of the amazing 'big, beautiful’ blue galaxy, NASA also shared some fun facts and information about it. The NGC 2336 is around 100 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis (the Giraffe).

The barred spiral galaxy stretches an immense 200,000 light-years across and was discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel, using a 0.28 meter (11 inch) telescope.

NASA shared that this gorgeous galaxy's spiral arms glitter with young stars, visible in their bright blue light. In contrast, the redder central part of the galaxy is dominated by older stars.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been recording and sending new information from Mars. The rover made its first drive on Mars, and its landing site has been named in honor of groundbreaking science fiction author Octavia Butler.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASAHubble telescopeGalaxySpace
Next
Story

NASA's Perseverance rover takes its first test drive on Mars, posts pic on social media

Must Watch

PT11M12S

Kiska Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue of 'change' in West Bengal