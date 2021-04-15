हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NATO troops withdrawal

NATO allies to withdraw armed forces from Afghanistan along with US

After the announcement of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by the US, NATO allies also agreed upon withdrawing all of their armed forces by September 11.

NATO allies to withdraw armed forces from Afghanistan along with US
File photo

Brussels: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies on Wednesday (April 14) agreed to pull out all of their armed forces from Afghanistan after the United States announced that all US troops would leave the country by September 11.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks, with other NATO members also deploying military forces to the country, in a bid "to confront Al-Qaeda and those who attacked the United States, and to prevent terrorists from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack us," according to a statement after a virtual NATO foreign and defense ministers' meeting on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

In light of this and recognizing that there is no military solution to the challenges Afghanistan faces, NATO allies have determined to start the military withdrawal by May 1 and will finish it within a few months, the statement said, adding that this drawdown will be "orderly, coordinated, and deliberate."

"Any Taliban attacks on allied troops during this withdrawal will be met with a forceful response," it noted. Withdrawing troops does not mean ending NATO`s relationship with Afghanistan. Rather, this will be "the start of a new chapter," said the statement.

"We went into Afghanistan together, we have adjusted our posture together and we are united in leaving together," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

"Allies and partners will continue to stand with the Afghan people, but it is now for the Afghan people to build a sustainable peace," said Stoltenberg.

There are currently about 10,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NATO troops withdrawalUS troop withdrawalAfghanistanNATO allies
Next
Story

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's aerospace company Blue Origin conducts 'astronaut rehearsal' in test flight

Must Watch

PT9M54S

Coronavirus Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal may announce weekend curfew in Delhi