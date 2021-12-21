हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

“My father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon. Pakistan is his country," Samaa TV quoted Maryam as saying during her interaction with the press outside the Islamabad High Court, which resumed the hearing of Avenfield case on Tuesday.

Referring to the recent local body`s election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Maryam said that Imran Khan is “stuck under the burden of his own performance and can’t stay in power for long.”

Imran Khan`s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has failed to grab even a single mayor`s seat in Sunday`s local body polls in Khyber Pakhtunwa. Saying that Imran Khan’s time has come to an end, Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party JUI-F for their victory in the elections.

