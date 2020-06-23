Nepal's ruling party leader calls 'Roti Beti ka Rishta' with India old rhetoric

The ruling Nepal Communist Party 's (NCP) leader Bishnu Rijal on Monday (June 22) called the 'Roti Beti ka Rishta' with India old rhetoric and that it is 'not wise to talk about the Roti Beti relationship'.

The statement comes in context with Nepal mulling a new law under which the Indian women marrying Nepalese citizens will get citizenship after 7 years.

Speaking exclusively to a WION Correspondent, Bishnu Rijal said, "Our aspirations have changed, we should change. Roti Beti is old rhetoric."

He was asked whether the "roti beti ka rishta" will continue as the Nepal government has gone to the extent of saying that the COVID-19 crisis in Nepal is due to the people coming across the border, to which he said, "I don't see India and Nepal have a huge problem. We hope once they sit together, it will be resolved. This is not a new one and under discussion for a long time."

Rijal added, "I am not sure why India has chosen this time to inaugurate the road. Nepal has been claiming the territory for a long time. India has agreed that this issue will be resolve via FS mechanism."

"We should reset our relationship based on our mutual benefits. Nepal and India have changed. Our aspirations have changed, we should change. Roti Beti is old rhetoric. We should restart our friendly relationship and continue our glorious relationship. We should put forward some bold steps in our relationship," added Rijal.

On being asked about the ties between India and Nepal and how it has been impacted by the map row, Rijal said, "I don't think so, because we have a very diversified, deep-rooted, very old ties. We enjoy an excellent relationship from the very beginning. Being the close neighbour, we may face problem in day to day life. This time we have seen some problems related to our border. I am hopeful, we will resolve the problems by the means of talks."

He stated, "Nepal has continuously requested India to sit together for dialogue of Foreign Secretary to resolve the dispute. This is not a big deal between the 2 countries. We have a deep-rooted relationship and we want to save this relationship and take forward the relationship for our countries and our people."

Rijal also commented on whether the new map was unnecessary and said, "It is very natural, Nepal has reacted very naturally. It is Nepal's right. Before this law, Nepal had requested India, two times for foreign secretary meeting and Nepal has handed over two diplomatic notes to India. Kathmandu was insisting, so sit together and resolve the crisis."

"I don't know why India did not pay attention to close neighbours. So it is our compulsion and we are compelled to release a new map according to the 1860 Saugali Treaty and now we have adopted a new map and amended our new constitution."

He asserted that this will not hamper India-Nepal relations and dialogue.

"It is our internal thing. It is our national stance and all political parties are in the same line now and India should realise the sentiment of Nepali people and Nepali political parties."

On being asked that the Indian government sources have confirmed that request for talks had been sent ahead of the bill being presented to the parliament, Rijal answered, "No, it is not true. I would like to say, no Indian official has said it publically. Because India has not given any response to Nepal's request. Nepal had requested India, twice in writing but did not get any reply from India. That kind of things doesn't help in a relationship."

Rijal was also asked on his views on China being increasingly belligerent and aggressive with its neighbours, to which he said, "China is a bigger power now, while it was considered a sleeping dragon in the past. The dragon has woken up now. As per my information, China is not an aggressive country and has taken care of itself. It believes in silent diplomacy. Unfortunate what happened between India and China, 20 Indian soldiers lost lives and a lot of tensions. I hope it is resolved through dialogue. They should sit together and resolve the disputes."