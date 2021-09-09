New Taliban govt in Afghanistan bans protests and slogans that don't have their approval

Kabul: The Taliban has introduced several ‘conditions’ to restrict protests in Afghanistan after forming a new government in the country. These conditions include taking permission from the Ministry of Justice while purpose, slogans, place, time and all 'other' details of the protest need to be shared with the government authorities, as reported by Pajhwok News.

Details of the protest need to be shared with the security agencies 24-hours prior to the protest. The interim Taliban government added that any consequences for those who protest without approval would be their own responsibility.

The developments came amid an increase in the protests against the Taliban in the country. The Taliban gunmen recently fired into the air to disperse anti-Pakistan protesters in Kabul.

Video clips on Tuesday showed people running as gunfire was heard. There were no immediate reports of injuries. People were protesting against the Taliban and Pakistan's alleged interference in Afghanistan's affairs, with the Islamist group calling the neighbouring nation its "second home".

Earlier on Wednesday, residents of Faizabad took to the streets to support the resistance in their fight against the Taliban.

On September 7, a group of women also held a protest in Balkh province calling to preserve the achievements of the past 20 years and demanding women`s representation in the future government in Afghanistan.

Similar protests were also held in Kabul, Parwan and Badakhshan province. These protests are being held majorly by Afghan women to demand rights and female representation in the caretaker government formed by the Taliban in the war-torn country.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

The Taliban`s seizure of the war-torn country came after international forces withdrew from Afghanistan, with the United States officially beginning its departure back in May and now it`s on the verge of ending its military mission.

Dr Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst, had informed that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women’s magazine in the West.

"From the Afghan women I`ve spoken to, it`s incredibly traumatic. You`re looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they`re having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult" Dr Gohel added.

He also said that he believes we are going to see a return "to some degree of what we saw in the 1990s".

