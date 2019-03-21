हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Christchurch shooting

New Zealand bans semi-automatic and assault rifles after mass shooting

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said she expects the new law to be in place by April 11 and buy-back scheme will be established for banned weapons.

Reuters Photo

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that military-style semi-automatics and assault rifles will be banned under stronger new gun laws following the killing of 50 people in the country`s worst mass shooting.

Ardern said she expects the new law to be in place by April 11 and buy-back scheme will be established for banned weapons.

"Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military-style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand," Ardern said.

“Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines."

