Washington, DC - October 19, 2023 - Approximately 500 individuals have been detained during a sit-in at the United States Congress in Washington, DC, organized by the advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace. The protest was staged to denounce what the demonstrators referred to as "Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians."

Protesters Rally for Change

On Wednesday, protesters, many clad in shirts bearing the slogan "Not in our name," gathered on the floor of the congressional building. They were met by a significant police presence, and as they sat in the lobby, they unfurled a prominent banner demanding a "ceasefire." This act of dissent took place against the backdrop of escalating casualties resulting from Israel's military campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of American Jews are holding a sit-in at Congress — and we won’t leave until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. As thousands of U.S. Jews protest outside, over 350 are inside, including two dozen rabbis, holding prayerful resistance. pic.twitter.com/H0b2ort6fa October 18, 2023

According to Jewish Voice for Peace, around 10,000 people also took to the streets of the US capital to voice their support for the cause.

Demand for Attention on US Role

In a statement, Jewish Voice for Peace asserted, "We shut down Congress to draw mass attention to the US complicity in Israel's ongoing oppression of Palestinians." The progressive Jewish organization aims to spotlight the United States' involvement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Police Response

US law enforcement officials confirmed that they successfully cleared the congressional building of protesters by Wednesday evening. Subsequently, they began processing the arrests made during the demonstration.

This protest highlights the growing concern and activism surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict within the United States, as individuals and organizations continue to demand attention and action to address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.