PAKISTAN CLASHES

Pakistan: Over 100 Killed In Sectarian Clashes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The violence erupted on Thursday when a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims was ambushed in the Parachinar area, leading to a heavy casualty.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 05:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Pakistan: Over 100 Killed In Sectarian Clashes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Representational Image.

Islamabad: The death toll of sectarian clashes in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has exceeded 100, the hospital administration told media on Thursday. The violence erupted on Thursday when a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims was ambushed in the Parachinar area, leading to a heavy casualty, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack sparked a wave of sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni communities, with multiple retaliatory assaults over the following days, raising the death toll to 88 as of Monday. A delegation of the provincial government visited the district after the coaches were attacked, and a ceasefire had been agreed between both sects.

However, sporadic clashes continued during the ceasefire, mounting the death toll to over 100. The district's deputy commissioner Javedullah Meh­sud told media that after the government delegation failed to ensure a ceasefire, tribal elders from neighbouring districts will visit Kurram on Thursday to hold a 'Jirga,' or tribal court.

The elders will try to convince both sides to initiate fresh mediation to end hostilities, the deputy comm­i­­­ssioner said.

