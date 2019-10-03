close

Pakistan military coup

Pakistan staring at military coup, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets business leaders, PM Imran Khan missing

Pakistan staring at military coup, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets business leaders, PM Imran Khan missing

Pakistan seems to be staring at yet another military coup with its Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meeting the top business leaders of the country on Wednesday without the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a day later cancelling the leaves of all officers and soldiers of the 111th Infantry Brigade. The officers and soldiers of 111th Infantry Brigade on leave have been ordered to report for duty immediately. The Pakistani Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed that General Bajwa told the business leaders that the country was witnessing "improved internal security environment" which has "created space for increased economic activity".

General Bajwa met the business tycoons and senior government officials dealing with the economy at a seminar titled "Interplay of Economy and Security" organised at the Army Auditorium in Rawalpindi. His meeting with the business leaders in the absence of Imran Khan has ked to speculations that the Army is once again eyeing a much bigger and direct role in the running of the country which has already witnessed four military coups in 1958, 1969, 1977 and 1999.

Faced with a battered economy and massive financial crunch, the Pakistani government has been seeking funds from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China. Pakistan is also facing the heat from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over its inability to rein in the terrorist groups on its soil and could face crippling financial sanctions if it fails to put a lid on such groups.

