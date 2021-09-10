Pakistan will use own currency for bilateral trade with Taliban govt in Afghanistan: Sources

New Delhi: Pakistan announced its economic plans for Afghanistan on Thursday (September 9, 2021) which revealed that the bilateral trade between the two countries will take place in Pakistani rupees and this step is being referred to as an attempt by Pakistan to control Afghanistan’s economy.

According to a report in News18, with this development, Pakistan is eyeing to control Afghanistan’s economy after the country gained entry into the Afghan army as well as intelligence.

The report also revealed that, earlier, the bilateral trade between the two countries used to take place in the US dollar. Additionally, during that time Afghan currency was more powerful. But after this move, Pakistan’s currency will have a hold over Afghan traders and the business community.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is still reeling from the Taliban takeover last month and the economic meltdown can only make things worse for the country and its citizens. The report also said that almost 80 percent of Afghanistan’s budget comes from the international community.

On Tuesday, Taliban announced its all-male interim government and, according to the reports, is likely to hold its inauguration ceremony on September 11, 2021, which is also the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The report mentioned the top sources as saying that this development was Pakistan’s attempt to enter the Afghan economy, as it was already in the army and intelligence. After the introduction of Pakistan’s currency, the value of the Afghan currency will drop, following which all trade and business will be dependent on Pakistan’s price and volume which will force Taliban to send their drugs only to them, the sources were quoted as saying in the report.

On the other hand, the Taliban is facing intense outrage from journalists, women and activists including university students. Demonstrations are being held against the outfit while the `new government` is imposing restrictions to curb the voices rising against it. Also, the international community has not shown an inclination in recognising the interim government led by Taliban.

