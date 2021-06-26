हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mir Hazar Khan Khoso

Pakistan's former PM Mir Hazar Khoso passes away with cardiac arrest

Mir Hazar Khan Khoso served as acting Prime Minister for three months in 2013.

Pakistan&#039;s former PM Mir Hazar Khoso passes away with cardiac arrest

Islamabad: Pakistan's former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passed away on Saturday (June 26) due to a cardiac arrest, his family said.

Khoso died in Quetta, capital of Balochistan. He was 95. His body will be buried in the Lehri area of the province.

His son Amjad Hussain told the media that his father had been unwell for some time and the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Khoso was a retired judge and served as acting Prime Minister for three months in 2013 to oversee the federal elections which resulted in the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He was born on September 30, 1929, in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan and graduated in law in 1956 from the University of Karachi.

He practised law from 1957 until 1987 when he was appointed as Judge of Balochistan High Court.

In 1989, he was elevated to the Chief Justice of the court. He retired in 1991.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mir Hazar Khan KhosoPakistanEx-Pakistan PMBalochistanQuettacardiac arrestPakistan Muslim League (PML-N)
Next
Story

Bangladesh to impose countrywide 'hard lockdown' to curb COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT7M59S

PM Narendra Modi chairs review meeting on Ayodhya development plan with UP CM Yogi Adityanath