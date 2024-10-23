PM Modi Wraps Up BRICS Summit In Russia After Meetings With UAE, Uzbekistan Presidents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday after taking part in both the restricted and open sessions of the 16th BRICS Summit. A highlight of his trip was the highly anticipated bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Before heading back to India, PM Modi also met with the Presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uzbekistan.

During his chat with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, they reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, health, and digital technologies. Modi shared on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with President Mirziyoyev in Kazan. Discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation, including trade and cultural linkages."

In his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi positively assessed the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, expressing, "Glad to have met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

These back-to-back meetings followed Modi's significant discussions with Xi, where he stressed that India-China relations should be grounded in mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity for a sustainable future.

Earlier in the day, while addressing BRICS leaders, Modi called for unified support against terrorism, emphasizing the need for a consistent stance. "We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war," he noted.

On Tuesday, Modi kicked off his Kazan visit with bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. As he left for New Delhi, he highlighted the special nature of this summit, noting the welcome of new BRICS members and the forum's potential for a sustainable future.