Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810888https://zeenews.india.com/world/pm-modi-ends-brics-summit-in-russia-after-meetings-with-uae-uzbekistan-presidents-2810888.html
NewsWorld
PM MODI IN BRICS SUMMIT

PM Modi Wraps Up BRICS Summit In Russia After Meetings With UAE, Uzbekistan Presidents

These back-to-back meetings followed Modi's significant discussions with Xi, where he stressed that India-China relations should be grounded in mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity for a sustainable future.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Wraps Up BRICS Summit In Russia After Meetings With UAE, Uzbekistan Presidents Image: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday after taking part in both the restricted and open sessions of the 16th BRICS Summit. A highlight of his trip was the highly anticipated bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Before heading back to India, PM Modi also met with the Presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uzbekistan.

During his chat with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, they reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, health, and digital technologies. Modi shared on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with President Mirziyoyev in Kazan. Discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation, including trade and cultural linkages."

In his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi positively assessed the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, expressing, "Glad to have met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

These back-to-back meetings followed Modi's significant discussions with Xi, where he stressed that India-China relations should be grounded in mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity for a sustainable future.

Earlier in the day, while addressing BRICS leaders, Modi called for unified support against terrorism, emphasizing the need for a consistent stance. "We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war," he noted.

On Tuesday, Modi kicked off his Kazan visit with bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. As he left for New Delhi, he highlighted the special nature of this summit, noting the welcome of new BRICS members and the forum's potential for a sustainable future.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK