New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) addressed the Indian diaspora in Denmark and urged them to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to visit India.

While speaking to over 1,000 members of the Indian community in Denmark comprising students, researchers, professionals and business persons, Modi described the diaspora as India's ambassadors in their respective adopted homelands.

"We have to rejuvenate our tourism sector. With your efforts, when you will help five of your non-Indian friends to visit and explore our country, in a few years, there will be only one destination, that is 'Chalo India'," he said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also attended Modi's interaction with the Indian diaspora and introduced him as a 'friend', before inviting him to address the packed gathering at the Bella Centre in Copenhagen.

Today’s programme in Copenhagen was made even more special by the participation of PM Frederiksen. I am grateful to her for her kind words on India and the Indian community in Denmark. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/W85JTBwYiU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

The Prime Minister spoke extensively about the steps taken by the government to promote the use of renewable energy, and the commitments made by India at the COP-26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"India has been able to fulfill its climate actions because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world," he said.

On climate action, Modi said India has set a target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070 and has been among the few countries that have been able to deliver on their climate goals.

"India had committed to source 40 per cent of its energy needs from non-fossil fuels by 2030. We have achieved that goal nine years early," the Prime Minister said.

He said India has been producing cheap solar power at Rs 2.5 per unit and was making efforts to further reduce the cost.

Modi said the world should come to India to find answers and solutions to save the planet.

"I want to tell our Danish friends to come to India to jointly find answers to the problems of the planet," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the world to get out of the consumption-oriented approach which was harmful to the planet.

"The biggest demand of the time is to promote L.I.F.E - Lifestyle For Environment. It is very important to get out of a consumption-oriented approach. 'Use and throw' mindset is negative for the planet," Modi said.

वैश्विक Climate Action से जब तक सोसायटी जुड़ाव महसूस नहीं करेगी और हर व्यक्ति इसे अपना दायित्व नहीं मानेगा, तब तक हम लक्ष्य से दूर रहेंगे। इसलिए मैंने दुनिया से LIFE यानि Lifestyle for Environment को प्रमोट करने का आग्रह किया है। pic.twitter.com/KGm8hQ7gy9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', in the auditorium, the prime minister also said that an Indian, wherever he goes in the world, contributes sincerely for 'karmabhoomi' (land of work), for that country.

"Many times when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries," the prime minister added, while noting that the number of Indians settled abroad was higher than the entire population of some countries.

