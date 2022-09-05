PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to Liz Truss for her new role as UK PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Liz Truss, the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Twitter. He expressed that he was confident that India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will strengthen under her leadership. As a concluding note, PM Modi wished her well in her "new role and responsibilities."

Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities. September 5, 2022

Liz Truss has become the third woman to be elected as the UK PM after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. The Conservative party leader won the PM race against Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. An elated Truss tweeted after her victory: "I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential."

Sir Graham Brady - chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election, declared 47-year-old Truss as winner of the contest for the top job at 10 Downing Street.