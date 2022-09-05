Conservative Party leader Liz Truss has been elected as the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom defeating Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in the race. She will become prime minister tomorrow, when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government. Truss was born in Leeds, city in the county of West Yorkshire, England. She began her career as an economist and accountant with a Conservative membership card as per her website.

Political career

In 2006, she was elected as a councillor in Greenwich. Then in 2010, she was elected as MP for South West Norfolk. She has had an illustrious career in politics and worked in important areas such as education, environment, and women empowerment.

She has worked as an Education Minister, Secretary of State for the Environment (proudly championing the virtues of British cheese), Justice Secretary, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, as well as Minister for Women and Equalities according to her official website.

In 2019, she became the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade and was expected to secure new trade deals. In 2021, was became Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Personal life

She is married to Hugh O'Leary, an accountant. The couple has two teenage daughters Frances, 16, and Liberty, 13. In a Telegraph interview, Truss has mentioned that her daughters had helped her in her digital campaign for the PM race.

Amid inflation and an energy crisis in the UK, Liz Truss had assured the people of UK that if she got elected, she'd will focus on handling the energy crisis. She had told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview: "If elected, I plan within the first week of my new administration to set out our immediate action on energy bills and energy supply.”