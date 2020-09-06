हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
United Kingdom

Police in UK's Birmingham declare 'major incident' after multiple stabbings in city

British police declared a "major incident" on Sunday after several people were stabbed in Birmingham city.

Police in UK&#039;s Birmingham declare &#039;major incident&#039; after multiple stabbings in city

British police declared a "major incident" on Sunday after several people were stabbed in Birmingham city.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after and this has been declared a major incident. We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care," added the statement.

Security forces have cordoned off a large area of the city centre as officers arrived at the scene of incident.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," West Midlands Police said.

Local media reported that a cordon has been set up by police at the junction of Hurst Street and Bromsgrove Street. Police have urged the people to remain calm and stay away from the area of incident.

United Kingdom Birmingham Stabbings
