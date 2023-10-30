Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Building

On Sunday, an airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan in southern Russia, was temporarily closed due to a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who entered the runway, according to the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia. As a result, all flights scheduled to arrive at Makhachkala were redirected to alternative airports. "Following the entry of unknown people into the traffic zone of Makhachkala airport, it has been decided to temporarily close the airport to arriving and departing flights," said Rossavitsia, adding that the security forces had arrived there.

According to reports, the protesters had gathered at the airport to voice their opposition to Israeli actions in Gaza. Videos circulating on various social media platforms and the messaging app Telegram depicted a large group of demonstrators gaining access to the airport terminal and subsequently entering various sections of the facility.

The identification of Makhachkala International Airport was confirmed by Reuters through visual evidence, which included ceiling panels, escalators, signs, and interior design that matched previously documented imagery of the airport.

Israel urged Russian authorities on Sunday to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following media reports of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters in Dagestan.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. "The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere," the statement said.

"Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to safeguard all Israeli citizens and Jews, whoever they may be, and to take robust action against the rioters and against the unbridled incitement being directed at Jews and Israelis," the Foreign Ministry statement said. (With agency inputs)