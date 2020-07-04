Russia in close touch with India, China over LAC situation

Russia has been in close touch with India and China over the situation at the Line of Actual Control and has also welcomed efforts to cool down the situation.

Moscow bilaterally has engaged with both "close partners" amidst the tensions over the violent faceoff between India-China troops on June 15 night in the Galwan Vally in Ladakh.

A Russian government source told WION news network that Russia is staying in close touch with India and China, appreciating efforts of both partners to de-escalate and offering them to use multilateral platforms to expand the potential for cooperation.

The source added, "We are maintaining regular dialogue with all our partners and not playing any geopolitical games at the expense of third parties’ tensions."

Russia has clearly said it will not mediate between China and India.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov had also rejected any sort of Russia mediation between India and China. Just last week Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov reiterated it again saying, "I think that any intervention, even the one with good intentions, in such a delicate matter as border disputes is not just inexpedient but can also seriously hurt the efforts Beijing and New Delhi are independently making to find a way out of this situation."

India has already briefed Russia about the ongoing situation at LAC. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and India's Envoy to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma had discussed the matter in Moscow with India's FS Harsh Shringla briefing the matter to Russian Envoy in Delhi.

Moscow is a close partner of New Delhi and the last few weeks have seen a number of high-level engagements between both.

PM Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 2, becoming the first global leader to speak to Russian President after the Constitutional referendum.

Earlier on June 23, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in Moscow for the World War II Victory Day Parade and also had a high number of engagements including with Russian Deputy PM.