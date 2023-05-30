Russia-Ukraine War: Drones Hit Moscow, Damage Several Buildings

New Delhi: Several buildings in Moscow were hit by drones causing “minor” damage and no serious injuries, and that air defence systems also destroyed several drones as they approached the Russian capital on Tuesday, news agency Reuters quoted officials as saying. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel that “All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents.” Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram channel that several drones were brought down as they neared Moscow. The source of the drones was not immediately known.

Several of Russia’s Telegram messaging channels said that four to 10 drones were downed on the outskirts of Moscow and in its immediate region. Sobyanin said that some residents were being moved out.

"Some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the south of the city were being moved out," Reuters quoted Russia’s RIA state news agency as saying.