topStoriesenglish2615453
NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Russia-Ukraine War: Drones Hit Moscow, Damage Several Buildings

Several buildings in Moscow were hit by drones, while the air defence systems also destroyed several drones as they approached the Russian capital.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Russia-Ukraine War: Drones Hit Moscow, Damage Several Buildings

New Delhi: Several buildings in Moscow were hit by drones causing “minor” damage and no serious injuries, and that air defence systems also destroyed several drones as they approached the Russian capital on Tuesday, news agency Reuters quoted officials as saying. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel that “All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents.” Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram channel that several drones were brought down as they neared Moscow. The source of the drones was not immediately known. 

Several of Russia’s Telegram messaging channels said that four to 10 drones were downed on the outskirts of Moscow and in its immediate region. Sobyanin said that some residents were being moved out.

Also Read: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Taken To Hospital After Meeting With Vladimir Putin

"Some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the south of the city were being moved out," Reuters quoted Russia’s RIA state news agency as saying.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?