NATO holds emergency session as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

New Delhi: After Russia announced ''military operation'' in Ukraine on early Thursday (February 24) morning, NATO envoys held an emergency session to bolster its defenses in allies neighbouring both countries.

Calling Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine a “grave breach”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement as per AP, “This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.” He added that the allies are meeting “to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions”.

NATO, a 30-nation military organisation, is not supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine, however, some member countries are. NATO will not launch any military action in support of Ukraine, AP reported.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies," Stoltenberg added.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders will introduce new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting its banks` access to European financial markets over its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, senior officials saidtoday.

An emergency summit which will begin at 1900 GMT will also discuss offering EU candidate status to Ukraine, Lithuania`s President Gitanas Nauseda said. This remains a long-awaited step by Kyiv, however, it may not win approval from all EU leaders.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special "military operation" in Ukraine early today, missiles were fired on Ukrainian cities and explosions were heard near the capital Kyiv.

As per the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ended diplomatic ties with Russia. While adviser to Ukraine President Office claimed that than 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been dead and several dozen wounded in the large-scale attacks.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, saying Putin wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

