Russia's Vladimir Putin Warns Of Nuclear War If NATO Troops Are Sent To Ukraine
Warning the West of a Nuclear conflict, President Vladimir Putin while addressing Russian military said that ''we have to strengthen its Western military district as Finland and Sweden have entered NATO."
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned NATO nations on Thursday (February 29) that they could trigger a nuclear war if they deployed troops to Ukraine, saying that Russia needed to fortify its western military district in response to Finland and Sweden joining the Atlantic alliance. The United States and major European allies this week ruled out sending ground forces to Ukraine, following France’s suggestion of the option. Putin delivered the caution during his yearly speech to Russia’s lawmakers and other members of the country’s establishment.
This is a developing story.
Live Tv