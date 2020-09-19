Second wave of coronavirus inevitable in UK, everything under review: PM Boris Johnson

London: As the coronavirus cases continue to surge worldwide, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday (September 19) said that a second wave of Covid-19 in Britain is "coming in", and his government needs to bring back the restrictions to place.

"We`re now seeing a second wave coming in... clearly we are going to keep everything under review." Johnson said, adding that it was "inevitable" that coronavirus would hit the country again, Xinhua reported.

As quoted by IANS, Johnson during a visit to the Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre construction site near Oxford, said: "Obviously, we`re looking very carefully at the spread of the pandemic as it evolves over the last few days and there`s no question, as I`ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect (and) are now seeing a second wave coming in."

On being asked about the schools reopening, Johnson said, "What I can certainly say about parents and schools is we want to keep the schools open, that is going to happen."

The prime minister said he does not want to put the country in another national lockdown, but "as the disease progresses of course we`re going to have to take further measures," Xinhua reported citing a leading media outlet.

The UK government is facing criticism over failings in the country`s Test and Trace service, which has been fraught with delays.

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain rose by 4,322 on Friday with 27 more deaths as the country is struggling to cope with test shortages. The total number of coronavirus cases hit 385,936 while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 41,732, official statistics showed Friday.