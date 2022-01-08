हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking's 80th Birthday: Google pays tribute to cosmologist with a special doodle

In the Doodle, the voice of Stephen Hawking is also generated and used.

Stephen Hawking&#039;s 80th Birthday: Google pays tribute to cosmologist with a special doodle
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 80th birthday of Stephen Hawking, Google on Saturday (January 8, 2022) paid a tribute to the theoretical physicist with a special doodle. 

"Today's video Doodle celebrates one of history’s most influential scientific minds, English cosmologist, author, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking," Google said.

"From colliding black holes to the Big Bang, his theories on the origins and mechanics of the universe revolutionized modern physics while his best-selling books made the field widely accessible to millions of readers worldwide," the tech giant added.

In the Doodle, the voice of Stephen Hawking was also generated and used.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, also shared the 2:31-minute-long clip on Twitter.

WATCH:

Stephen William Hawking was born on this day in 1942 in Oxford, England. He, notably, was fascinated by how the universe functioned from a young age. His curiosity and intellect had also earned him the nickname 'Einstein'.

Hawking, however, was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease at 21, following which, he decided to dedicate himself to physics, math, and cosmology.  

In 1965, he defended his doctoral thesis at the University of Cambridge, "Properties of Expanding Universes", which presented the revolutionary theory that space and time originated from a singularity, a point both infinitely small and dense, best known today as the key characteristic of black holes. 

This is noteworthy that Stephen Hawking's obsession with black holes had led to his 1974 discovery that particles could escape black holes. 

In 1979, his groundbreaking work on black holes had prompted the University of Cambridge to appoint Hawking as the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, a position held by Isaac Newton in 1669. 

Hawking achieved international renown after the publication of "A Brief History of Time" in 1988.

The scientist died in March 2018 at age 76.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Stephen HawkingGoogleGoogle doodle
Next
Story

What Is Invisalign Treatment?

Must Watch

PT8M6S

Election Rush: CM Yogi's sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav