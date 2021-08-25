हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tajikistan

Tajikistan's red line on Taliban: Will not recognize govt formed through oppression, says President Emomali Rahmon

Tajikistan shares land border with Afghanistan and is directly impacted by instability in Afghanistan. 

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Tajikistan has drawn a clear red line on the Taliban and said that Dushanbe will not recognize a government formed through oppression. The point was made during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Pakistan Foreign minister SM Qureshi's meeting.

Tajikistan President Rahmon said, "Tajikistan will not recognize any other government that is formed in this country through oppression, without taking into account the position of the entire Afghan people, especially all its minorities" and "stressed that Tajiks have a worthy place in the future government of Afghanistan", according to the readout on state media Khovar.

During the meeting, the Tajik President pointed, “Evidence clearly shows that the Taliban are abandoning their previous promises to form an interim government with the broad participation of other political forces in the country and are preparing to establish an Islamic Emirate."

The comments carry weight given Tajikistan shares land border with Afghanistan and is directly impacted by instability in the country. Tajiks are also one of the main ethnicities of Afghanistan, along with Pashtuns, Uzbeks, Hazaras.

"Strongly condemning all forms of lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities", President emphasized it is "necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46% of the population".

Tajikistan has been worried over the developments in Afghanistan, and this has been the main focus during various Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meetings it has hosted. It will host the SCO heads of level meeting next month as the chair of the grouping.

Rahmon explained during the talks with Pakistan FM, "The dangerous situation that has developed in Afghanistan..is not only the problem of the Afghan people, but also one of the most pressing regional and global issues". He added, "Taliban’s rise to power has further complicated the geopolitical process in the region."

Rahmon also warned that the international community’s "indifference to the current situation in Afghanistan could lead to a protracted civil war."

