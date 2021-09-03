Taliban may announce new Afghanistan government today, here are the key appointments

New Delhi: The Taliban is set to unveil new government in Afghanistan on Friday, September 3, according to reports. An announcement will be made to lay out the key appointments to the new Islamic government.

While Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the supreme authority of the new government. Earlier, Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban`s cultural commission had informed, "The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government."

The co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, local media informed. He is also expected to be in charge of the day-to-day affairs.

Also, Sirajuddin Haqqani an influential operations leader and Mawlawi Muhammad Yakoub, who is the son of the Taliban movement’s founder Mullah Muhammad Omar are expected to be given key positions.

The arrangements have been made and the ceremonies will be held at the Presidential palace, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, chief of multimedia branch for the cultural commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said.

Though, discussions on formation of the new government have been more or less final, other details like the system`s name, the national flag or national anthem remain to be held, Tolo News reported.

Live TV