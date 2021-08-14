हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
75 years of India's Independence

Texas Gov Greg Abbott issues proclamation celebrating 75 years of India's Independence

Governor Abbott signed the proclamation at a celebration ahead of Indian Independence Day on August 15 and said, "India is our largest democratic ally in the world".

Texas Gov Greg Abbott issues proclamation celebrating 75 years of India&#039;s Independence
Representational Image

Houston: Greg Abbott, the Governor of the US State of Texas, has issued a proclamation in recognition of 75 years of India's independence.

Governor Abbott signed the proclamation at a celebration ahead of Indian Independence Day on August 15 where he was joined by Consul General of India Aseem Mahajan.

Highlighting the strong bond between India and Texas and looking forward to working closely to deepen the multifaceted India-US partnership, Abbot said, "India is our largest democratic ally in the world".

Presenting the proclamation to Consul General Mahajan, Abbot announced that at this occasion the Governor's Mansion will be lit orange and green on Sunday, for India's Independence Day, to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

"After generations of subjugation under British rule and a long campaign of nonviolent protests led by Mahatma Gandhi, the 1947 Indian Independence Act ushered in a new age of freedom for the people of India," reads the Governor's proclamation.

"Across Texas, communities of Indian immigrants and Americans of Indian descent have long called our state home and have played an important role in making Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I have no doubt that this global partnership will continue to ensure the future successes of our people for generations to come. First Lady Cecilia Abbott joins me in wishing the best to all on this momentous occasion.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
75 years of India's IndependenceIndia@75TexasUS-IndiaIndependence Day celebrationIndependence Day Celebration 2021Greg Abortt
Next
Story

Afghanistan spinning out of control, says UN chief Antonio Guterres as Taliban captures more cities

Must Watch

PT2M43S

DNA: A viewer sent letter full of love on the occasion of 75th Independence Year