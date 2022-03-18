हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World Happiness Report

This country named world's happiest for fifth successive year

The World Happiness Report is based on people's self-assessment of their happiness as well as economic and social data.

Representational image
Representational image

European country Finland has been named the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row, as per the annual UN-sponsored index. Denmark stood second, while Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has been named as the world’s unhappiest country.

The highest decline in the world happiness table, which was released on Friday, was seen in Lebanon, Venezuela and Afghanistan. War-torn Afghanistan is witnessing a deepening humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took control in August 2021.

As per UN agency UNICEF’s estimates, about 10 lakh children under the age of five years could die of hunger this winter if not helped.

"This (index) presents a stark reminder of the material and immaterial damage that war does to its many victims," co-author Jan-Emmanuel De Neve said.

The World Happiness Report is based on people's self-assessment of their happiness as well as economic and social data.

It provides a happiness score on a scale ranging from zero to 10, on the basis of an average of data over a three-year period. Notably, this report was completed prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United States jumped three places to 16th position, one rank ahead of Britain.

"The lesson of the World Happiness Report over the years is that social support, generosity to one another and honesty in government are crucial for wellbeing," report co-author Jeffrey Sachs wrote.

 

