THIS will happen if Donald Trump makes a Twitter comeback, Elon Musk agrees

New Delhi: Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the microblogging site Twitter, not a day goes by when he is not in news. Recently, the tycoon announced a much-anticipated decision of willing to revoke the Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump. The announcement wasn't received well by the social media community and netizens are divided about whether Trump’s re-entry on Twitter should be given a nod.

However, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, has helped Musk in justifying his move and the SpaceX founder agrees.

Taking to Twitter Shibetoshi Nakamoto lined down three possible scenarios of Donald Trump’s Twitter comeback and Elon Muk shares his view on the subject. Take a look at what Musk and the crypto expert have to say.

if donald trump gets back on twitter this is all that will happen 1) he won't use it

or

2) he will make a single tweet that is like "this site is bad come to truth social" or whatever it's called it doesn't matter, adults don't need to have yet another meltdown, ffs — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 11, 2022

What are these 3 scenarios?

1. Donald Trump will not use Twitter.

2. Donald Trump will make a single tweet like, "This site is bad. Come to Truth Social'.

3. In case, the first two scenarios do not play out, one will always have the option to block him or to get Donald Trump to block an individual.

"Literally who cares," the dogecoin creator wrote.

Soon after the tweet went viral, the new owner Elon Musk wrote agreed to all the possible scenarios and said ‘Exactly.’

Donald Trump’s Twitter comeback

Elon Musk on Tuesday said the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform was morally wrong and also it did not stop him from voicing his opinion as he came up with his own social media platform named Truth Social.

Trump was banned by the microblogging site after the Capitol riots for inciting violence and violating the site policies.

The ban was supported by a large chunk of Twitter users as well as US politicians.

However, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey later agreed that banning Donald Trump from Twitter permanently was a business decision and called the ban on individuals wrong.