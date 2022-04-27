New Delhi: China on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) strongly condemned the attack in Karachi that killed its three nationals and "demanded" Pakistan to punish the perpetrators.

In a statement, China`s Foreign Ministry said that Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao made an urgent phone call to the Pakistani Ambassador to China to express 'extremely grave concern'.

"He demanded that the Pakistani side should immediately make a thorough investigation of the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and prevent such incidents from happening again," the statement added.

Blood of Chinese people should not be shed in vain

China said that the blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price. It stated that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese diplomatic missions in Pakistan will continue to urge relevant Pakistani departments to handle properly the follow-up matters of those killed, treat the injured, and resolutely crack down on the terrorist organization involved.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Chinese Embassy

China`s Foreign Ministry said that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on the evening of April 26 to convey condolences. Sharif also said that the Pakistani government will conduct an in-depth probe into the incident, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, and strengthen the security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan in an all-round way.

Pakistan`s newly elected prime minister said that his government will never allow any force to 'undermine Pakistan-China friendship'.

I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 26, 2022

On Tuesday, a female suicide bomber blew herself up at the gate of the Karachi University and killed four people including three Chinese citizens and a Pakistani national. The three were among passengers on a minibus returning to Karachi university after a lunch break when the bomb exploded at the entrance to the university`s Confucius Institute.

A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) based in southwestern Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the blast.

The bombing, notably, was the first major attack against Chinese nationals in Pakistan since July last year when a suicide bomber blew up a passenger bus in northern Pakistan that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese working on a hydro-power plant.

(With agency inputs)