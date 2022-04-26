Pakistan govt condemns Karachi University blast, calls it a 'terror attack'

Pakistan government on Tuesday condemned the bomb blast in Karachi that led to the death of three Chinese nationals, and called it a terrorist attack.

In a statement released by the Pakistan government, the administration ensured strict actions against perpetrators adding that its security agencies are probing the terrorist explosion.

“We strongly condemn the reprehensible terrorist attack in Karachi which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute. The Government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives in the incident,” read the statement.

“The law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. Local authorities are also providing all possible assistance to the injured,” it added.

Calling the attack a direct wound to the Pakistan-China relationship, the government added, “the cowardly incident is a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation. Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.”

About the attack, a burqa-clad woman suicide bomber struck a van inside the premises of the University of Karachi in Pakistan's financial capital, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack that took place near China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local pupils in the university.

