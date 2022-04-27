New Delhi: A female suicide bomber on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) blew herself up at the gate of the Karachi University and killed four people including three Chinese citizens and a Pakistani national.

The three were among passengers on a minibus returning to Karachi University after a lunch break when the bomb exploded at the entrance to the university's Confucius Institute. A guard and another Chinese citizen were also wounded in the minibus.

A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) based in southwestern Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has been released of the woman dressed in black wearing a backpack standing close to the bus shortly before the bomb went off and sent up clouds of fire and smoke.

Watch Karachi Suicide Bomber CCTV footage

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and "demanded" Pakistan punish the perpetrators, protect Chinese citizens and prevent such incidents from happening again.

"The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price," it said in a statement.

The bombing was the first major attack against Chinese nationals in Pakistan since July last year when a suicide bomber blew up a passenger bus in northern Pakistan that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese working on a hydro-power plant.

(With agency inputs)