UK MP Debbie Abrahams, denied entry into India, visited PoK on Pakistan's invitation

British Parliamentary Group headed by MP Debbie Abrahams visited Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK ) on Sunday (February 23, 2020) and met various leaders at an event allegedly organised by Pakistani intelligence body ISI on the Kashmir issue. Zee News had reported earlier that Debbie Abrahams' actual plan was to visit India and from there go to Pakistan and OoK to allegedly demonise Indian security forces deployed in the valley to maintain law and order along with tackling terror activities.

The Indian government had already clarified that her visa was revoked as she had indulged in activities which went against the country's interest.

After being denied entry into India and being sent back to Dubai, Debbie Abrahams reached Pakistan on February 19, 2020. She left from Dubai for Pakistan as she already had a plan to visit the South Asian nation which she had not disclosed earlier, added Indian sources. Her plan also included a visit to PoK but she had kept it a secret when trying to enter India.

As per the sources in intelligence agenciess, she has been active against India at the behest of Pakistan. Her visit to Pakistan and PoK has been sponsored by the Pakistani government.

She was stopped from entering India after her arrival at New Delhi airport on February 17, 2020 and deported to Dubai. The rejection of the e-business visa was already intimated to her on February 14.